Left Menu

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts

It has good performance and a good volatility profile, BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said at the relaunch event on Monday.The lot size of futures and options has been reduced to 10 from 15 for Sensex, and to 15 from 20 in case of Bankex, according to BSE.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:27 IST
BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSE on Monday relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the country's premier bourse.

The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday from Thursday earlier, BSE said.

Derivatives are considered to be high-risk-reward financial instruments aimed at hedging risk in the equity market.

BSE had launched Sensex-30 derivatives (options and futures) for the first time in 2000.

The Sensex-30 derivatives are made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on BSE.

“We are relaunching two contracts—Sensex and Bankex. Sensex is a well known benchmark and a barometer of India's economy. It has good performance and a good volatility profile,” BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said at the relaunch event on Monday.

The lot size of futures and options has been reduced to 10 from 15 for Sensex, and to 15 from 20 in case of Bankex, according to BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish found in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish foun...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023