Left Menu

Ericsson supports KDDI's deployment of Japan's first sub-terrain 5G base stations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:52 IST
Ericsson supports KDDI's deployment of Japan's first sub-terrain 5G base stations
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese operator KDDI has selected Ericsson as a partner for the country's first sub-terrain 5G base stations. The latter will support KDDI in deploying underground 5G base stations by supplying sub-terrain antennas.

According to Ericsson's press release, vault base stations enable operators and cities to place radios in existing underground vaults, allowing for a fast permit process and deployment.

The innovative solution from Ericsson allows for the installation of 5G base station antennas underground, resulting in space savings and the utilization of pre-existing resources such as optical fiber and electric power, enabling the installation of landscape-friendly vault 5G base stations.

By employing Ericsson's sub-terrain antennas, robust connectivity can be achieved within limited spaces such as manholes, where fiber and power infrastructure already exist and where standard sites' installations are not feasible. Placing the antennas underground offers optimal radiating characteristics (MIMO) upwards in densely built environments and reduces vulnerability to wind load.

According to Ericsson, its vault solutions effectively cater to the needs of cities by facilitating the reuse of existing resources and underground spaces. Compact underground sites can be deployed in streets, squares, shopping areas, and other densely populated urban scenarios where obtaining permission for outdoor antennas is challenging.

As of February 28, 2023, KDDI is the first communications service provider in Japan to begin operating vault 5G base stations.

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish found in Kashmir's Dal Lake

Alarm bells ring among scientists, authorities after Alligator Gar Fish foun...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023