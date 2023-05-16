US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Home Depot, retail sales data weigh

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a dour forecast from Home Depot and April retail sales data that pointed to consumers feeling the pinch from rising prices and interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.23 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,275.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.33 points, or 0.20%, at 4,127.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.16 points, or 0.31%, to 12,327.05 at the opening bell.

