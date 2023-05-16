Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Home Depot, retail sales data weigh

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Home Depot, retail sales data weigh

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a dour forecast from Home Depot and April retail sales data that pointed to consumers feeling the pinch from rising prices and interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.23 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,275.37.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.33 points, or 0.20%, at 4,127.95, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.16 points, or 0.31%, to 12,327.05 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023