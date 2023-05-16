US charges former Apple engineer with attempt to steal self-driving car tech
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:22 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had charged a former Apple Inc engineer with attempting to steal the firm's technology related to autonomous systems, including self-driving cars.
The engineer, whom Justice Department officials named as Weibao Wang, 35, in 2017 accepted a U.S.-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple.
