Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Elon Musk's SpaceX has tapped NASA's former human spaceflight boss Kathy Lueders to help oversee development of the company's moon and Mars rocket called Starship, a person familiar with the hire said on Monday. Lueders, the second former NASA human spaceflight chief to retire and move to SpaceX in recent years, represents another key hire for the company as it races to develop and use Starship for landing NASA astronauts on the moon within the next decade.

