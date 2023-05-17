IPL SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs DC

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals: David Warner c Dhawan b Curran 46 Prithvi Shaw c Taide b Curran 54 Rilee Rossouw not out 82 Phil Salt not out 26 Extras: (w-5) 5 Total: 213/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 94-1, 148-2 Bowling: Sam Curran 4-0-36-2, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-36-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-21-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-46-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-35-0, Harpreet Brar 3-0-39-0.

