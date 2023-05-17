Left Menu

IPL SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs DC

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:17 IST
IPL SCOREBOARD: PBKS vs DC

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals: David Warner c Dhawan b Curran 46 Prithvi Shaw c Taide b Curran 54 Rilee Rossouw not out 82 Phil Salt not out 26 Extras: (w-5) 5 Total: 213/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 94-1, 148-2 Bowling: Sam Curran 4-0-36-2, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-36-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-21-0, Nathan Ellis 4-0-46-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-35-0, Harpreet Brar 3-0-39-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023