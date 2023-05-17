Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US

Left Menu

Meta Platforms Inc is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to U.S. servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said. The penalty will be higher than the previous record 746 million euros ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc , according to the sources.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Meta Platforms Inc is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to U.S. servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The penalty will be higher than the previous record 746 million euros ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc , according to the sources. Meta declined to comment, while the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

EU regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon have been finalising a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns U.S. intelligence agencies could access the information. In April, they said the Irish DPC had one month to make an order blocking Facebook's transatlantic data flows. The ban could be in place by mid-May.

Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns. Meta last year warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data from Europe to the United States could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

