TheMathCompany Releases Co.dx 3.0 with Enhanced Business Application and Workflow Configuration Capability

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, released Co.dx 3.0, the latest version of its proprietary platform. The pioneering feature of Co.dx 3.0 is the Enhanced Business Application and Workflow Configuration Capability, currently pending for patent, which promises to simplify development of new applications in a fast and scalable way.

Co.dx 3.0 version represents a major milestone for the platform. This release is poised to streamline app development, save time and effort, upgrade user experience, and optimize infrastructure for increased efficiency.

Co.dx 3.0 aims to enhance real-time collaboration, expedite prototyping, reduce debugging efforts, and enable the addition of custom components and connectors for a more tailored experience. This release also allows users to create a clone of existing applications, thereby reducing time and effort. Additionally, the feature of tailored access control ensures high application security.

Anuj Krishna, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at TheMathCompany, said, "Our clients are seeking solutions that make their data & analytics programs self-sufficient. At MathCo, we understand this need and are committed to building a foundation of intelligence that they can own and activate themselves. Co.dx 3.0 makes this promise a reality by streamlining the data consumption process and provide the speed and scalability required by large enterprises.'' Shridhar Guntury, Chief Technology Officer at TheMathCompany, said, "We launched Co.dx to help our clients achieve their goals faster and more efficiently, and Co.dx 3.0 is a major step forward in that direction. The latest version aids asset linking across functions enabling holistic decision making across the organization. We are excited to deliver more value and functionality to the growing community of Co.dx users.'' The new release delivers advantages to diverse personas, such as data scientists, engineers, project managers, and business executives, across the data-to-decisions lifecycle.

Co.dx is the proprietary AI/ML platform from TheMathCompany, that aids in developing data assets contextualized to business landscape. It solves challenges ranging from data extraction, feature engineering, algorithm development, and everything in between. It is built with the sole objective of ensuring every stakeholder is equipped with the right intelligence to make quick and effective decisions.

About TheMathCompany ​ TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and engineering firm that partners with Fortune 500 and equivalent organizations to enhance their analytics capabilities, using IP-led assets, talent, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions. TheMathCompany has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing data analytics and engineering firms in the world and has been featured among global high-growth firms by Nikkei-FT-Statista's Growth Champions list. Other recognitions include being ranked as the fastest-growing company in Inc.5000, 2022 list, Great Place to Work® Certified™, India, July 2022-23, Honorary mention under D&A specific service providers in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers Report, and the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Providing a holistic range of services across data engineering, science, and unique project delivery, the company is disrupting the analytics industry. For more information about TheMathCompany, please visit www.themathcompany.com.

