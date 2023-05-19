Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting - source
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
Zelenskiy will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.
