Ukraine's Zelenskiy on way to Arab League meeting - source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:12 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelenskiy will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.

