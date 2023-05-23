Google introduces variable chips to simplify workflows in Docs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Google has introduced variable chips to simplify workflows in Docs. The new feature will make document creation for things like invoices, contracts, or broader communications much easier.

With variable chips, you can easily define and insert placeholders, such as client names, contract numbers, or addresses, into your document. Thereafter, you can update it throughout the entire document simply by editing the value in one place.

By utilizing variables as dynamic placeholders, the process of creating templates becomes much more straightforward, whether you prefer custom building blocks or utilizing the document as a template, Google said.

For Rapid Release domains, the gradual rollout of the new feature has already commenced and it may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible. As for Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout will begin on June 5, 2023.

Variable chips in Google Docs are available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus customers and Nonprofits.

The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials Starter, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline Starter, and Frontline Standard as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.