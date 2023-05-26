Left Menu

Microsoft sets out Activision appeal against UK regulator

Microsoft set out five grounds for appeal in total. The CMA's shock decision to block the biggest ever deal in gaming drew a furious response from both companies.

Updated: 26-05-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:43 IST
Microsoft is challenging Britain's decision to block its $69 billion takeover of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard on the grounds of "fundamental errors" in the assessment of Microsoft's cloud gaming services. Britain's anti-trust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), vetoed the deal in April, saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft confirmed on Wednesday it had filed an appeal against the ruling to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), and a summary of its arguments was published on Friday. It said the CMA's conclusion that the deal would lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the United Kingdom's cloud gaming market was wrong, according to the summary.

The CMA "made fundamental errors in its calculation and assessment of market share data for cloud gaming services", Microsoft will say at the Competition Appeal Tribunal. Microsoft set out five grounds for appeal in total.

