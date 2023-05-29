Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes to Special Olympics Bharat participants ahead of Berlin Games 2023

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:44 IST
Special Olympics World Summer Games, set to take place in Berlin between June 17 and June 25, will see India sending a contingent comprising 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches to compete across 16 sports disciplines at the event. In a video message, Mumbai-based Bachchan said 14 athletes and 5 coaches from 5 districts will represent Maharashtra at the 2023 Special Olympics.

''To provide equal opportunities for citizens of all abilities, to participate in sports and physical activities, and to live an active and healthy lifestyle, is a very proud moment for all of our citizens. ''To learn of the commitment of the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India, Special Olympics Bharat will send 14 athletes and 5 coaches from 5 districts in Maharashtra to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics. My prayers and best wishes to all the participants,'' Bachchan said in the video, shared by Special Olympics Bharat. At the Special Olympics World Games, ''people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport''.

Special Olympics Bharat is ''a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc USA to conduct sports and development programmes'' all over India.

