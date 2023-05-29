Left Menu

Russia won't enter negotiations while it is still trying to win war - EU's Borrell

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:27 IST
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday said he believed Russia will not be willing to negotiate while it is still trying to win the war in Ukraine, adding that he was "not optimistic" about what could happen in the conflict this summer.

"I see Russia's clear intent to win the war," Borrell told an event in Barcelona. "(Russia) will not go to a negotiation until it has tried to win the war."

