II Moscow Interior and Design Week Redefines Boundaries of Interior Design Innovation, Fosters International Collaboration in the Industry

• Visitors had the exclusive opportunity to purchase the latest industry novelties at discounted rates. Moscow Interior and Design Week, one of the most influential events in the Russian interior design industry, commemorated its second edition in a grandiose. This year, Moscow Interior and Design Week brought together over 650 Russian and international brands onto a single platform offering a myriad of industry leaders, trendsetters and emerging businesses the opportunity to network with pioneers of the interior design industry worldwide and display their exceptional products to a global audience. The grand event also showcased the latest trends and innovations in furniture and interior design and witnessed the participation of renowned Indian, Peruvian, Turkish, Iranian, Vietnamese, and other international companies. From flagship brands to authentic local businesses, exhibitors captivated the professional community and potential buyers with their exceptional products under one roof. Beyond the exhibition, the II Moscow Interior and Design Week also fostered valuable international partnerships in the industry. During the event, Russia and India underscored their commitment to promoting collaboration in the interior design domain, where the Trade Promotion Council of India and the Indian Business Alliance co-signed the cooperative agreement on the same. Furthermore, collaborations were established with companies from China, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and other countries. The event exhibited global significance with the presence of distinguished delegations from Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Oman, Japan, Yemen, and numerous other nations. Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, expressed his gratification towards the event and averred, ''More than 650 companies from Russia and friendly countries offered their solutions. We saw 46% more brands and 20% more visitors than at the first such event in Moscow in November 2022. Additionally, experts that joined the business program talked about the current state and prospects of the industry in Russia and in the world, modern approaches to designing residential and commercial spaces, and other important issues." Complementing the exhibition, the event hosted an extensive lineup of engaging business and educational programs. Esteemed speakers from various countries, including renowned Indian industrial designer Paul Sandeep, a two-time recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, and Suhasini Paul, an eminent Indian toy designer and finalist of the Young Creative Entrepreneur Award, shared their expertise. In total, 152 Russian and 11 international speakers from countries such as Thailand, Peru, Mexico, and South Africa delivered captivating presentations. The programs encompassed a wide range of thematic sessions, catering to both general and specialized audiences.

