Nokia unveils new 4G/5G Core Network software solutions for FAN/WAN needs of enterprises

Nokia has introduced new Core Network software solutions to address the field and wide area network (FAN/WAN) needs of enterprise verticals.

Based on the company's widely deployed Core products, the Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions are optimized to help enterprises take advantage of secure carrier-grade capabilities and digitalize their network infrastructure to realize increased automation, productivity and efficiency, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

These solutions cater to the networking needs of enterprises and governments that have requirements similar to communication service providers. They are specifically designed to meet the mission-critical network requirements of public safety and power utilities and offer highly optimized footprints, operational efficiency, streamlined deployment processes, and comprehensive support services.

"This exciting new evolution of our Core portfolio further enhances Nokia's leading position in private wireless. Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions will provide important catalysts for accelerating digital transformation for enterprises in public safety and power utilities. They will modernize large-scale enterprise networks, as well as provide important broadband capabilities and a clear and path to deploying private 5G for the WAN," said Fran Heeran, SVP & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia.

Nokia estimates that the enterprise FAN/WAN private wireless communications sector's addressable market for Core network solutions is projected to grow by 50 percent, reaching EUR 1.5 billion by 2027 from its current value of approximately EUR 1 billion.

Expected to be commercially available later this year, the Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions offer unified capabilities for 4G and 5G data, voice, and subscriber/device management. The solutions aim to create streamlined paths for adopting the latest technology and application generations.