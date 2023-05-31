Left Menu

North Korea fires space satellite -S.Korea military

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 03:19 IST
North Korea fired what it called a space satellite toward the south on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

Sirens were heard across Seoul around 6:32 a.m. (2132 GMT Tuesday) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation. North Korea has said it will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of U.S. activities.

