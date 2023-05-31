Left Menu

Excellent 12-Month Results from SELUTION SFA Trial Presented at JET

The US IDE SFA study is now enrolling, which will hopefully confirm the same benefit in US patients as we have seen in Europe and Japan. SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of coronary artery disease in May 2020.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:52 IST
Excellent 12-Month Results from SELUTION SFA Trial Presented at JET
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

12-month results from the SELUTION SFA trial have been presented at the Japan Endovascular Treatment (JET) Conference in Tokyo. The objective of this study was to assess the safety and efficacy of SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, for endovascular therapy of de novo and non-stented restenotic lesions in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and popliteal artery (PA). The prospective, multicenter single arm trial has involved 134 patients treated across 13 sites in Japan. The primary endpoint of 12-month primary patency of the target lesion was achieved in 87.9% of patients. There was 97% freedom from TLR; no major amputations or deaths; and a 0.7% rate of thrombosis. These results were achieved despite the presence of challenging patients enrolled in the study.

''These data demonstrate that limus can be as effective as paclitaxel without the associated safety concerns and welcomes a new era for DCB,'', said Dr. Osamu Iida, Osaka Police Hospital Cardiovascular Center, Osaka, Japan.

''I loved Dr Iida's comment, 'if limus is as effective as paclitaxel without the safety concerns, why would anyone not use limus?''', commented Jeffrey B. Jump, Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance. ''We are pleased to see that the Japanese 12 month data is completely aligned with the FIM done by Prof Zeller 5 years ago. The US IDE SFA study is now enrolling, which will hopefully confirm the same benefit in US patients as we have seen in Europe and Japan.'' SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of coronary artery disease in May 2020. MedAlliance was the first drug-eluting balloon (DEB) company to receive FDA Breakthrough Designation status. Currently three IDE clinical studies are evaluating SELUTION SLR in the US: in CLTI patients with BTK disease; SFA/PPA; and coronary ISR. In addition, MedAlliance received IDE approval for de novo coronary artery lesions in January 2023. This complements the substantial experience that the company has gained with the SELUTION DeNovo and SUCCESS trials in Europe.

MedAlliance's unique DEB technology involves MicroReservoirs which contain a combination of biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus, applied as a coating on the surface of an angioplasty balloon. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug for up to 90 days. MedAlliance's proprietary CAT™ (Cell Adherent Technology) enables the MicroReservoirs to be coated onto balloons and efficiently transferred to adhere to the vessel lumen when delivered via expansion of the balloon.

SELUTION SLR is commercially available in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas (outside USA) and most other countries where the CE Mark is recognized. Over 10,000 units have been used for patient treatments in routine clinical practice or as part of coronary clinical trials. Please contact us if your centre is interested in participating in this study.

Media Contact: Richard Kenyon rkenyon@medalliance.com +44 7831 569940 About MedAlliance MedAlliance is a medical technology company which announced a staged acquisition by Cordis in October 2022. It is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland. MedAlliance specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. For further information visit: www.medalliance.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088103/MedAlliance_JET.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196864/MedAlliance_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023