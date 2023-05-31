Left Menu

Next ‘giant leap’ taken with launch of National Space Policy

"This is an important milestone in our space journey as it provides an overview of New Zealand's values and objectives to guide future space-related policies and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced.

“Our space sector is growing rapidly. Each year New Zealand is becoming a more and more attractive place for launches, manufacturing space-related technology and conducting space science and research,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“With the launch of our National Space Policy, we’re presenting a clear and connected picture of New Zealand’s space interests to the world.

“The policy identifies stewardship, innovation, responsibility, and partnership as key values for New Zealand in space. Harnessing these values will inform space-related engagements, policy creation and strategies across government.

The National Space Policy is led by robust objectives of:

Growing an innovative and inclusive space sector

Protecting and advancing our national security and economic interests

Regulating to ensure space activities are safe and secure

Promoting the responsible use of space internationally

Modelling sustainable space and Earth environments

“This is an important milestone in our space journey as it provides an overview of New Zealand’s values and objectives to guide future space-related policies and regulation.

“This is an ongoing conversation. We will continue to engage with stakeholders and industry, and I look forward to seeing the impact that this policy will have for New Zealand as we pave the way internationally for an innovative and responsible space sector,” Barbara Edmonds said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

 

