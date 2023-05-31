Left Menu

You can now see specific per-call performance information in Google Voice audit logs

31-05-2023
Google Voice audit logs will now show specific per-call performance information to identify and resolve potential network issues impacting call quality. With the latest update, you will see Round Trip Time, Packet Loss per 1000, and Jitter metrics, which offer valuable insights for troubleshooting network-related problems.

The Voice audit logs already capture essential details such as the date, call source, and call destination. You can view Voice audit logs in the Admin console by going to Reporting > Audit and Investigation> Voice log events.

By incorporating this supplementary information into the Voice audit logs, Google aims to empower administrators in diagnosing and troubleshooting network-related problems more effectively, ensuring optimal call quality across their entire infrastructure.

"This supplementary data can help you identify and troubleshoot potential network issues impacting call quality across your organization," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new feature will be gradually rolled out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains over an extended period, potentially lasting longer than 15 days, with visibility starting from May 30, 2023.

The additional call performance data in the Google Voice audit logs is available to all Google Workspace customers who have access to the security investigation tool. Specifically, the Security investigation tool is accessible to Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers. Additionally, admins with Cloud Identity Premium, Enterprise Standard, and Education Standard can use the investigation tool for a subset of data sources.

