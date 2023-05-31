Left Menu

Manappuram Finance launches Ma-Money app

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:23 IST
Manappuram Finance launches Ma-Money app
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to tap into the growing digital lending sector, Kerala-based Manappuram Finance Ltd has launched Ma-Money, a new digital lending platform.

The objective of the app is to provide customers with all the financial products offered by Manappuram Finance under one umbrella, a statement said here.

A pioneer in digital gold loans, the company hopes that the new app will help it scale up its digital business and reach a wider audience.

The app is primarily targeted at customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, it said.

Ma-Money offers a wide range of loans, including personal loans, business loans, consumer durables' loans, loans for the healthcare industry, food industry, small-scale industries, car loans, home repair loans, among others.

Commenting on the launch, V P Nandakumar, Managing Director and CEO of Manappuram Finance said that the company is always at the forefront in embracing technology to make life easier for the customers.

''We understand that our customers lead busy lives and want a quick and easy way to access the financial products they need. With Ma-Money, they can do just that, no matter where they are or what time it is,'' he said.

The launch of Ma-Money is part of Manappuram Finance's broader strategy to expand its digital footprint and provide customers innovative and convenient financial products.

With the new app, customers can apply for loans, track their applications, and manage their accounts, all from their mobile devices.

For customers in smaller cities and towns, Ma-Money represents a significant step forward in terms of financial inclusion, providing access to a wide range of loans and financial products that were previously unavailable to them, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023