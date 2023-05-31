Toyota says some customers in Asia, Oceania face risk of data leak

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that information on customers in some countries in Oceana and Asia, excluding Japan, may have been left publicly accessible from October 2016 to May 2023. Customer information that may have been accessible externally included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle identification and registration numbers, the company said.

The incident follows its announcement this month that the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who had signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade because of human error. The world's largest automaker by sales said the latest issue was discovered when it launched a broad investigation into cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp after the earlier incident.

"As we believe that this incident also was caused by insufficient dissemination and enforcement of data handling rules ... we have implemented a system to monitor cloud configurations," Toyota said. Toyota is investigating the issue based on the laws and regulations of each country, a company spokesperson said.

Toyota did not say how many customers were affected by the incident, in which countries they are located exactly, and whether customers of its luxury Lexus brand were affected. Only part of customers' information may have been externally accessible, the company said.

Toyota said it had also investigated whether there were any third-party copies or use of its customer data and found no evidence of such use, adding vehicle location and credit card information were not included in the incident. The company initially uncovered the incident announced this month by chance, during inspections that started on April 7, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)