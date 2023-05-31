Left Menu

MobiKwik gets ex-Sebi ED Radhakrishnan Nair, former SBI Card CEO Prasad in advisory board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:22 IST
MobiKwik gets ex-Sebi ED Radhakrishnan Nair, former SBI Card CEO Prasad in advisory board
MobiKwik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm MobiKwik has onboarded former Sebi Executive Director and Irdai member Radhakrishnan Nair and ex-MD and CEO of SBI Card Hardayal Prasad to its newly created advisory board.

The company has set up an advisory board to help it enhance understanding of regulations, compliance, and industry dynamics, further strengthening its position in the BFSI and fintech sectors.

''With a combined experience of eight decades across various financial domains such as banking, securities, insurance, investments, credit cards, payment services, and IPOs, Radhakrishnan Nair and Hardayal Prasad bring unique perspectives that are expected to drive innovation and propel MobiKwik towards even greater growth and success,'' MobiKwik said in a statement.

Nair has over 40 years of experience in banking, securities, and insurance industries. He is serving as an independent director in several other companies, including ICICI Bank and its subsidiaries.

Prasad has nearly 40 years of global experience in building businesses across banking, housing, personal and SME, international operations, trade finance, credit cards, etc.

He has held leadership positions at both national and international levels, leveraging technology to drive innovation and bring efficiency within organizations.

He has also served as the advisor to PNB Housing Finance where he previously was the MD and CEO for over two years.

In addition to the advisory board, MobiKwik has former Senior Managing Director of Blackstone and founding partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors Punita Kumar Sinha; former Indian Ambassador to Egypt & UAE and High Commissioner to Australia Navdeep Singh Suri; former co-founder & CBO of fintech startup PaySense and LinkedIn Corp CTO and VP- Engineering Raghu Ram Hiremagalur as independent directors on its board.

''Their (Nair and Prasad) unique perspectives will bring a fresh approach to our strategic decision-making and serve as invaluable assets in our journey towards establishing ourselves as India's leading digital banking platform,'' MobiKwik Co-Founder and COO Upasana Taku said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023