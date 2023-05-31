Left Menu

Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing to make India Global Repair Capital

The project has been identified as a gamechanger for India and has been supported by the Government to make India a world leader in a hitherto untapped domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:11 IST
Electronics Repair Services Outsourcing to make India Global Repair Capital
Over the next 5 years, India’s ERSO industry is likely to fetch India a upto $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
In line with the overall vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a global electronics powerhouse, the Government launched the ERSO Pilot initiative today to validate certain transformational policy and process changes to make India the Repair Capital of the World.

Demonstrating true commitment to the growth of Industry, MeitY, CBIC, DGFT & MoEF&CC converged with industry to effect transformational policy and process changes that would make India the most attractive repair destination for ICT products globally. Over the next 5 years, India’s ERSO industry is likely to fetch India a upto $20 billion in revenue and also generate millions of jobs.

The project has been identified as a gamechanger for India and has been supported by the Government to make India a world leader in a hitherto untapped domain. The process and policy changes have been made possible due to the vision of Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Railways and Communications Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and under the able guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The policy and process changes required for ERSO have been introduced over the last few months by different departments of the Government after in-depth discussions with the Repair Industry and are being validated for their efficacy and efficiency through a limited pilot that has been launched. The pilot is being held in Bengaluru and will be run for a period of three months commencing  today. Five companies, namely Flex, Lenovo, CTDI, R-Logic & Aforeserve have volunteered for the pilot. Post the pilot a detailed assessment will be carried out and modifications made in the process and policy as necessary.

In line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to support Mission LiFE, the ERSO initiative will be a gamechanger for Global environmental sustainability and reiterates India’s commitment to the environment and our planet. It will enable extension of device life globally by providing cheap and reliable repair of ICT products for the globe.

(With Inputs from PIB)

