India operation to be among top 3 markets in few years: Cybersecurity giant Trend Micro

Japanese cybersecurity giant Trend Micro on Wednesday said its India operation will become one of its top three markets in the world in the next 2-3 years.

The company plans to focus on extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud business to achieve the goal, a top official said. ''We are now among the top five markets in our global operations. In the next 2-3 years, we aim at becoming one of the top three markets for our parent company,'' Trend Micro technical director for India & SAARC Sharda Tickoo said.

Trend Micro India, a subsidiary of the USD 2-billion cybersecurity major, recently acquired Bengaluru-based Anlyz, a leading provider of security operations centre (SOC) technology, to expand its research and development capabilities in the country.

With this acquisition, the company's R&D strength has been expanded to approximately 75 professionals, the official said. It has global R&D centres spread across multiple locations, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

''The revenue from SaaS (Software as a service) offered by the company is growing, and it is expected to rise from 20 per cent to around 50 per cent in the next few years due to the increasing adoption of cloud services,'' Tickoo said.

The cyber-security giant, however, did not disclose the regional financial numbers but stated that the country's operations will continue to grow at a double-digit.

Banks, large institutions and the government sector account for around 70-75 per cent of Trend Micro India's revenue.

The company is also a leader in smart city security. As cloud and digital adoption increase, the mid-corporate houses and small-to-medium businesses segment are also growing rapidly, the official added.

