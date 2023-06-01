Left Menu

Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:54 IST
Crypto exchange Gemini to soon operate in the UAE
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Gemini will "soon" start the process of buying a crypto license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, and the team has met stakeholders throughout the region to learn more about local regulatory requirements, the crypto exchange said late on Wednesday.

Gemini, founded by cryptocurrency pioneers and identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is aiming

for the "adoption of crypto globally across 20 countries." Its push in the UAE comes as the nation is trying to develop virtual asset regulation to attract new forms of business as economic competition heats up in the Gulf region.

"By applying for a license, we will be taking another step towards making Gemini a truly global company," the exchange said in a blog post. It did not say when they expect to start operating in the UAE.

Digital assets industry is recovering from several blow-ups last year, including the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX and companies are looking to expand their global footprint amid escalating tensions between the crypto sector and regulators in the United States. Gemini, earlier in May, also launched a derivatives platform for trading perpetual futures, outside the U.S. jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023