Left Menu

Sleepyhead says your home your rules with the new digital campaign: “Homes Don’t Judge”

because sleepyhead homes are not just beautiful, they are fun. In the second phase of the campaign, a series of static posts highlight the unique activities that take place at home.

PTI | India | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:18 IST
Sleepyhead says your home your rules with the new digital campaign: “Homes Don’t Judge”
  • Country:
  • United States

India june 1st, 2023: Sleepyhead, the leading D2C brand, has launched a new digital campaign titled ''#HomesDon'tJudge,'' challenging the conventional notion of a ''perfect home.'' Traditionally, furniture and home décor brands have portrayed ideal homes as symbols of aesthetic perfection. However, Sleepyhead's campaign aims to reassure Gen Z and Millennials that it is acceptable to embrace imperfections in their homes that reflect their unique personalities. ''Homes Don't Judge'' emphasizes that home is a safe space where we feel the strongest connection, allowing us to love unabashedly, be comfortable, engage in random activities, and feel free from the fear of judgment.

The campaign features a video and a series of static posts that depict homes as spaces that understand our idiosyncrasies while providing comfort and a platform for self-expression. The idea of what is considered ''normal'' varies from person to person, and it is these quirks that make individuals truly unique. The campaign encourages individuals to embrace their authentic selves within the comforting confines of their homes.

The campaign video playfully imagines what would happen if furniture could speak and reveal the secrets they have witnessed over time. However, it concludes with the reassuring notion that this scenario remains fictional, as furniture will never break their silence, ensuring that all secrets remain safe. Despite the potential messiness, the home brings a sense of permanence, comfort, and contentment to one's life.

Deepti Karthik, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer of Sleepyhead, commented on the campaign, stating, ''Homes have always been beautiful, aesthetic, so pretty it almost feels like no one lives in them or so the advertising of home and living would like us to believe. But homes aren't like that, I should know, I am always cleaning up. One thing everyone can agree to is homes are where you let your guard down. Dad takes a dig at mom at home, that joke will never be dared to be said outside. The things that one wants to say to the boss in an argument is recounted long after the argument is over. Homes know everything, in fact someday if the furniture in my house starts talking, I would be in trouble. Sleepyhead presents #HomesDontJudge, thankfully! because sleepyhead homes are not just beautiful, they are fun." In the second phase of the campaign, a series of static posts highlight the unique activities that take place at home. The key message emphasizes that individuals can reinvent themselves, take work calls in their pajamas, record themselves talking to their non-existent fans, using sofa as a shield in a water gun fight and indulge in various other experiences. These visually vibrant statics capture the excitement of simple, real moments we all enjoy within our homes.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/oN5IBA1Cxgg (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023