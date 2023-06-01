Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and Norway's Casper Ruud are in action later today.

