HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1035 RYBAKINA BEATS NOSKOVA

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was not at her best but served well to wrap up a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova. "It was not easy, but I'm happy with the win," Rybakina said. "I'm trying to improve, hopefully with every match I'm going to play better and better."

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and Norway's Casper Ruud are in action later today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

