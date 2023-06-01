US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on debt deal cheer; Salesforce crimps gains

Wall Street's main indexes eked out gains at the open on Thursday on optimism sparked by passage of a bill by lawmakers to suspend the nation's debt ceiling, while dismal earnings from Salesforce kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.58 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,929.85.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 4,183.03, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.18 points, or 0.07%, to 12,944.46 at the opening bell.

