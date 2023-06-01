Left Menu

Meta's Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company's next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, in an Instagram post on Thursday as part of its annual gaming conference.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:50 IST
Meta's Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company's next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, in an Instagram post on Thursday as part of its annual gaming conference. Priced starting at $499, the device will be 40% thinner than the company's previous device and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality elements, Zuckerberg said in his post.

The Quest 3 also will have a new Qualcomm chipset with twice the graphics performance, Zuckerberg said, and promised more details at the company's virtual reality conference in September. Zuckerberg's announcement came less than a week before tech rival Apple was expected to unveil its first mixed reality device.

Meta currently dominates the market for AR/VR devices, with a nearly 80% share of the 8.8 million headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023