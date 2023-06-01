Pentagon buys Starlink for Ukraine - statement

Starlink, the satellite communications service started by billionaire Elon Musk, now has a Department of Defense contract to buy those satellite services for Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)