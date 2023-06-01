Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

1035 RYBAKINA BEATS NOSKOVA Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was not at her best but served well to wrap up a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:45 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1507 SWIATEK BLAZES INTO THIRD ROUND

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek handed Claire Liue a bagel en route to reaching the third round, as she eased past the unseeded American 6-4 6-0. READ MORE:

- French Open order of play

on Friday - Ruud stops Zeppieri to roll into French Open third round

- Rybakina

exudes clay confidence, marches past Noskova into third round - Norrie urges video replays after French Open dispute over double bounce

- Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers - Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, wishes to put incident behind him

- France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through - Belarusian Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war

- French Open order of play on Thursday - Five top contenders for the French Open men's crown

- Five top contenders for the French Open women's crown 1310 RUUD SURVIVES ZEPPIERI TEST

Norway's Casper Ruud beat Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5, avoiding a second-round shock after being tested by the Italian qualifier. 1230 KEYS AND DE MINAUR OUT

American Kayla Day overcame compatriot and 20th seed Madison Keys 6-2 4-6 6-4, while Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Australian 18th seed Alex De Minaur 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3. 1035 RYBAKINA BEATS NOSKOVA

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was not at her best but served well to wrap up a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova. "It was not easy, but I'm happy with the win," Rybakina said. "I'm trying to improve, hopefully with every match I'm going to play better and better."

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and Norway's Casper Ruud are in action later today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023