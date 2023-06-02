Trainocate India Celebrates its 15th Anniversary Today

Trainocate India, a leading learning and development service provider, proudly commemorates its15-year anniversary, marking a decade and a half of excellence in empowering individuals and organizations through exceptional learning solutions. With heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering trust and support of valued customers, partners, and vendors, Trainocate India stands as a trusted ally in achieving success.

Reflecting on 15 Years of Achievements Throughout its remarkable 15-year journey, Trainocate India has achieved significant milestones, establishing itself as a front runner in the learning and development service industry. In 2008, the company commenced its operations in India as Global Knowledge, with the Bangalore office as its headquarters. Over the years, Trainocate India expanded its presence by establishing branches in Chennai (2012) and Mumbai (2018). A rebranding took place in 2017, resulting in the birth of Trainocate, showcasing the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional training experiences. The company extended its operations to Sri Lanka in 2020, followed by the launch of Trainocate Gulf in Dubai in 2022. These milestones reflect Trainocate India's dedication to growth and its mission to serve valued customers and clients.

Recognized Excellence and Industry Accolades Trainocate India's commitment to delivering outstanding learning experiences and expertise in the field has garnered more than 50 prestigious awards from partners and the training industry. These accolades include the Cisco Learning Partner of the Year APAC (2007), IBM Business Partner Award (2014), and the Microsoft Worldwide Learning Partner of the Year Award (2021). The company achieved the Top 20 Training Company status by Training Industry for three consecutive years (2020-2022) and received recognition as the Global AWS Partner of the Year and Google Cloud Regional ATP of the Year in 2022. These esteemed awards affirm Trainocate India's position as a leader in the learning and development industry, offering top-notch training solutions.

Empowering Learners and Making a Difference Trainocate India takes pride in its extensive impact on the learning and development landscape. With over 500,000 individuals trained since its inception, the company has played a significant role in empowering learners to enhance their skills and achieve their goals. Through partnerships with more than 30 renowned vendors, including Amazon (AWS), Cisco, Google Cloud (GCP), Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, Trend Micro, Splunk, and UiPath, Trainocate India has served a diverse range of learners and organizations. The network of 750+ certified trainers and 1,500+ corporate clients has further strengthened Trainocate India's reach and influence.

Driving Innovation in Experiential Learning Trainocate remains at the forefront of driving innovation and trends in experiential learning. The company's commitment to excellence and practical training has led to a revolution in how individuals and organizations approach learning about cloud technologies. Through Trainocate's new eLearning platform, a wide range of digital courses and in-person classes are offered, ensuring learners have access to diverse learning formats tailored to their needs. The prestigious 'Innovation in Learning Award' from UBS, received at the 12th L&D Leadership Summit & Awards 2023, acknowledges Trainocate's dedication to delivering innovative learning solutions. The Trainocate Assessment Tool (TAT) empowers learners to assess their knowledge before and after training, equipping them with confidence and effectiveness in approaching certification exams.

On this momentous occasion, Trainocate expresses gratitude to the exceptional staff members who have played an integral role in the company's success story. Their work ethic, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication have contributed to making Trainocate India a shining beacon of learning and development. As Trainocate celebrates 15 remarkable years, everyone is encouraged to embrace new challenges, seize opportunities, and continue setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Trainocate extends sincere appreciation to valued customers, partners, vendors, and the incredible staff members for being indispensable contributors to Trainocate India's journey. Together, as Trainocate embarks on its 16th year, the company remains determined to deliver excellence and create a lasting impact in the world of learning and development.

About Trainocate Trainocate is one of the most established IT and human capability development training providers in the Asia-Pacific region. With over 25 plus years of experience in 15 countries, Trainocate's expertise lies in the purveyance of vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, advanced technology courses, customized and bespoke content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. As a group, Trainocate empowered more than 200,000 individuals and organizations globally (in 2022), to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace.

Contact: india@trainocate.com +91-9110608211 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trainocate-networks-india-private-limited/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091669/trainocate_india_15th_annivesary_press_relese_banner.jpg

