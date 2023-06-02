Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

In the day session, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play their respective matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in the night session.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:43 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). In the day session, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play their respective matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in the night session. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Friday PREVIEW-Sabalenka, Djokovic hoping to steer clear of controversy

Fritz gets a taste of how brutal French Open crowd can be Wrapup: Ruud, Swiatek gain momentum as Sinner punished

Seventh seed Jabeur subdues risk-taking Dodin for third round spot Sinner exits after wasting match points in thriller

Swiatek briefly loses focus on way to third round Ruud stops Zeppieri to roll into third round

Rybakina exudes clay confidence, marches past Noskova into third round Norrie urges video replays after dispute over double bounce

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers Djokovic stands by Kosovo statement, wishes to put incident behind him

France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through Belarusian Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023