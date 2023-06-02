HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open on Friday (times GMT):

1005 KASATKINA BREEZES INTO FOURTH ROUND Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina made light work of Peyton Stearns in their third-round match, dispatching the American 6-0 6-1 in just under an hour.

She will face Russian compatriot Anna Blinkova or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who play later, for a place in the quarter-finals. READ MORE:

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F).

In the day session, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play their respective matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Novak Djokovic. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes centre stage in the night session.

