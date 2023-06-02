US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs data; debt default averted
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderation in wage growth in May boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will skip raising interest rates this month, while investors cheered the country averting a debt default.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.01 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,187.58.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.99 points, or 0.47%, at 4,241.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 89.50 points, or 0.68%, to 13,190.48 at the opening bell.
