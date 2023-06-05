Left Menu

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal; USA and Nigeria out

The Asian team, runner-up in the last U-20 World Cup in 2019 to Ukraine, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria thanks to a goal in extra-time.Uruguay will take on Israel on Thursday, the same day South Korea will face Italy for a place in the final.South Korea scored the only goal of their match in the fifth minute of extra-time.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-06-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Uruguay and South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup. The South Americans beat the United States 2-0 in Santiago del Estero, dominating the match from start to finish. The Asian team, runner-up in the last U-20 World Cup in 2019 to Ukraine, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria thanks to a goal in extra-time.

Uruguay will take on Israel on Thursday, the same day South Korea will face Italy for a place in the final.

South Korea scored the only goal of their match in the fifth minute of extra-time. The header by Seok-Hyun Choi was one of the few chances either team had during the encounter.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a counter-attack put Anderson Duarte in front of an empty goal. The Uruguayans doubled their lead in the 56th minute through an own goal by Joshua Wynder.

