Left Menu

NTPC trains 40 Myanmar professionals in power sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:05 IST
NTPC trains 40 Myanmar professionals in power sector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has trained 40 professionals from neighbouring Myanmar in the power sector, an official statement said Monday.

The forty participants have come to India to attend two training programmes on ''microgrids'' and ''electric vehicles, batteries and charging stations,'' the Ministry of Power said.

''Myanmar’s power sector professionals get training from NTPC, under the government's capacity building programme. A team of forty professionals from Myanmar who are working in the power sector and associated areas is in India to enhance their professional competencies,'' it said.

The two programmes are part of five training programmes for Myanmar’s power sector professionals, which are being conducted by NTPC, under the India-Myanmar Government-to-Government framework for cooperation in the power sector.

The training is being offered under the auspices of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the leading capacity-building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Two of the training programmes, namely those on Smart Grids and on Cross Border Training Programs were conducted in March-April 2023, the remaining programmes are scheduled to be held in June 2023.

The second leg of the capacity building programme was inaugurated at NTPC’s Power Management Institute, Noida today, June 5, 2023. These programmes will conclude on June 9, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023