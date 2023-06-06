Left Menu

WWDC 2023: Apple unveils new Vision Pro augmented reality headset

Tech giant Apple finally launched its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Apple Vision Pro (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech giant Apple finally launched its first augmented reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Vision Pro is positioned as primarily an AR device, but it can switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a dial. The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons by looking at them. You can tap to select and flick to scroll, and you can also give voice commands. You're also not, Apple promises, isolated from people around you. The headset will display your eyes with a system called EyeSight, and if you're in full VR, a glowing screen will obscure them to suggest you're not available.

"It's the first Apple product you look through, and not at," CEO Tim Cook said of the device. The headset has been in the works for years and has reportedly gone through several iterations as well as years of delays. It's meant to be CEO Tim Cook's signature addition to the Apple product lineup, reported The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

