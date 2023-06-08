Left Menu

Self regulation important but world should not be left in hands of companies: Altman

We do think coordination is important.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:59 IST
Self regulation important but world should not be left in hands of companies: Altman

ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday said that the self regulation in the industry is important but the world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies given the power artificial technology has.

Altman said that he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning and discussed with him adoption of AI in India and requirement of regulation.

In response to a question during fireside chat at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology on self regulation, he said that OpenAI does self regulate itself and it spends almost eight month to ensure that ChatGPT is safe.

''We worked with an external organisation to figure out what the limit should be. We think that we won't be only organisation here. We do think coordination is important. Self-regulation is important and is something that we want to offer but I don't think that the world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies either, given what we think is the power of this technology,'' Altman said.

Several people across the world have moved on from searching content online to using ChatGPT for various academic purposes, technology development, write software codes etc.

There have been voices across the world to regulate AI and develop guidelines on ethical use of the technology.

Physicist Stephen Hawking had warned that the development of full artificial intelligence ''could spell the end of the human race''.

When asked about the influence of geopolitics on OpenAI collaborations, Atlman said that there is no certainty on the way super powers will influence the development of technology.

When asked about engagement with Indian startups, Altman said that he held discussions with some of them on Wednesday and would like to invest in Indian startups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023