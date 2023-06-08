Self regulation important but world should not be left in hands of companies: Altman

ChatGPT maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday said that the self regulation in the industry is important but the world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies given the power artificial technology has.

Altman said that he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning and discussed with him adoption of AI in India and requirement of regulation.

In response to a question during fireside chat at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology on self regulation, he said that OpenAI does self regulate itself and it spends almost eight month to ensure that ChatGPT is safe.

''We worked with an external organisation to figure out what the limit should be. We think that we won't be only organisation here. We do think coordination is important. Self-regulation is important and is something that we want to offer but I don't think that the world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies either, given what we think is the power of this technology,'' Altman said.

Several people across the world have moved on from searching content online to using ChatGPT for various academic purposes, technology development, write software codes etc.

There have been voices across the world to regulate AI and develop guidelines on ethical use of the technology.

Physicist Stephen Hawking had warned that the development of full artificial intelligence ''could spell the end of the human race''.

When asked about the influence of geopolitics on OpenAI collaborations, Atlman said that there is no certainty on the way super powers will influence the development of technology.

When asked about engagement with Indian startups, Altman said that he held discussions with some of them on Wednesday and would like to invest in Indian startups.

