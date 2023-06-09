Left Menu

Arunachal ready to host ‘Civil 20’ summit from Saturday

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:16 IST
Arunachal ready to host 'Civil 20' summit from Saturday
Arunachal Pradesh is ready to host the two-day Civil 20 (C20) summit, a part of the G20 programmes from Saturday and around 150 delegates from 23 countries are expected to participate in it, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries will be present at the inaugural ceremony.

"An official engagement group of #G20, #C20 is a unique platform for civil society organisations to discuss people's aspirations and find ways to realise them," Khandu tweeted.

Organised by the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, the summit with the theme 'Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect' will be held in Namsai district.

The C20 conclave is a major event under India's G20 Presidency that aims to initiate extensive dialogue and engagement with civil society organisations, policymakers and different government and non-government agencies, officials said.

