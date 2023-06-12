Left Menu

UK telecoms regulator says it was affected by MOVEit cyber attack

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:52 IST
Britain's communications regulator Ofcom on Monday said it was one of the organisations affected by the MOVEit cyber attack.

"A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate - some of it confidential - along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack," the watchdog said in a statement.

