UK telecoms regulator says it was affected by MOVEit cyber attack
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 19:52 IST
Britain's communications regulator Ofcom on Monday said it was one of the organisations affected by the MOVEit cyber attack.
"A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate - some of it confidential - along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack," the watchdog said in a statement.
