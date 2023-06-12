Google announces support for whiteboard cameras on Meet Hardware

In order to improve the hybrid work experience and promote better meeting inclusion and collaboration, Google has introduced support for whiteboard cameras on Google Meet Hardware, with Logitech Scribe being the first whiteboard camera to receive support.

This new feature allows the content written or drawn on a physical whiteboard in a meeting room to be shared as a presentation in a Google Meet session using the Logitech Scribe camera. This means that participants joining the meeting remotely will be able to see and follow along with the content being generated on the whiteboard during the meeting.

For easy sharing of the in-room whiteboard, Google has also updated the touch controller user interface (UI). Users can now easily share the content by selecting the "Present to the meeting" button and then choosing the new "Whiteboard camera" option. This streamlined process ensures that the whiteboard content can be seamlessly shared with remote participants, enhancing their engagement and understanding during the meeting.

"This feature makes it easier to share what's on a whiteboard with everyone in the meeting, regardless of location, so they can collaborate more effectively," Google said.

The Logitech Scribe camera is the first whiteboard camera to receive certification for use with Google Meet hardware in the category of content cameras. Google has also expressed its intention to explore additional partnerships to expand support for content cameras in the future.

Google Workspace admins can set a default whiteboard camera in the Admin console if they want to receive alerts when it goes offline. To set a default peripheral camera, go to Menu > Devices > Google Meet hardware > Devices and in the Connected peripherals section, select the peripheral you want to set as the default > click “Set As Default".

The support for whiteboard cameras on Google Meet Hardware will be gradually extended to users over a period of up to 15 days. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware kits with touch controller support and Google Meet hardware devices that have not yet reached their auto-update expiration date.