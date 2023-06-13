India denies threatening Twitter shut down over farmer protests

Allegations by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that the company was threatened with a shut down in India were an "outright lie", the country's deputy minister for information technology said on Tuesday.

Twitter was threatened with shut downs in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb journalists' and protesters' use of the social media platform, Dorsey said on Monday in an interview to Youtube news show Breaking Points.

Twitter was in repeated violations of Indian law and started complying with Indian laws only from June 2022, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, India's federal deputy minister for information technology, said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)