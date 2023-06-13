Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan inks LoI worth Rs 2186cr with Japanese firm for supply of speciality chemicals

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday said it has signed a Letter of Intent LoI worth USD 265 million Rs 2,186 crores with a Japanese speciality chemical company for the supply of new age patented life science active ingredient for next five years.

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday said it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth USD 265 million (Rs 2,186 crores) with a Japanese speciality chemical company for the supply of new age patented life science active ingredient for next five years. The product will be in validation phase for the next 18 months and upon the successful validation, the supply will commence from 2025 calendar year, the company said in a regulatory filing. This product will be manufactured in the existing multipurpose manufacturing facilities, it added. Speaking about the contract, Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said, ''We are pleased to announce that we will be the primary global supplier of this new age patented life science active ingredient to one of the leading Japanese specialty chemical companies with the support of our Japanese business development team.'' The company is fully backward integrated for this molecule and can provide supply chain assurance to the customer without dependencies on supplies from other geographies, he said. The company has six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with four facilities located at Sachin in Surat, while one of them is located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 27,200 tonne as on December 31, 2022.

