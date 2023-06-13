Left Menu

NIV-Pune develops test kit to detect 3 respiratory infections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:00 IST
The Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed a test kit to detect respiratory infections caused by three viruses -- influenza A and B and SARS-CoV2.

Dr Varsha Potdar, the head of influenza division of NIV, said, ''This will be time saving and also an easy way for detecting three infections through a single test. Single sample of nasal or throat swab can be used for diagnosis of three infections instead of doing three separate tests.'' The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under which NIV functions, has invited expression of interest (EoI) ''from experienced Indian agencies for undertaking transfer of technology for commercialisation and marketing of multiplex single-tube real-time RT PCR assay for detection of Influenza A, B and SARS-CoV 2.'' ICMR-NIV will provide expert guidance and technical support for the production of the combo test kit in all phases.

Such technical oversight by ICMR-NIV would accelerate the development of the product and its commercialisation.

The company shall undertake the scale-up as required, manufacturing and commercialisation of the kit, Dr Potdar said.

