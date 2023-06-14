Tata CLiQ Saves the Best Offers for Last with the End of Season Sale Discounts

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Tata CLiQ, India's leading e-commerce platform, is all set to roll out the highly anticipated End of Season Sale, starting from June 15th to June 22nd, 2023. The sale is a global trend that marks the culmination of a fashion season, and Tata CLiQ is ready to offer its customers the best deals on Spring/Summer '23 fashion and lifestyle products. What sets this sale apart from the rest is the fact that the best offers have been saved for the last. With savings of up to 85% off, this sale promises to be a shopper's delight.

The End of Season Sale will showcase an extensive range of products, including fashion, lifestyle, gadgets, and footwear, from over 4,000 international and domestic brands. These include brands like Adidas, Aldo, Calvin Klein, Clarks, Forever New, Jack and Jones, Levi's, Puma, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger and Vero Moda among others. However, the 85% discount is not just limited to Spring/Summer fashion and lifestyle products, but also on menswear and gadgets respectively. Shoppers can also get 80% discount on women's wear and 70% off on footwear, thus ensuring that their customers are able to upgrade their wardrobe and tech essentials without breaking the bank.

Global sports brands like Adidas and Puma have minimum 50% off while Woodland is having flat 40% off. Get minimum 50% off on women's wear from Biba and W. Popular brands like Only and Vero Moda have minimum 50% off while Levi's will have minimum 30% off. Consumers can enjoy shopping from the watch category as Fossil and Titan are up to 50% off. There are exciting offers on bags and accessories, eyewear and men's apparel categories as well with Tommy Hilfiger, Lenskart Blu and Jack & Jones having sale.

Talking about the sale, Mr. Gurvinderjit Samra, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are indeed happy to start our End of Season Sale building on the sale frenzy around us. Tata CLiQ is thrilled to give its customers another reason to shop as we've saved the best offers for last with this shopping fiesta. This sale is an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and shoppers to grab the latest Spring/Summer '23 trends at unbeatable prices. Tata CLiQ has become a trusted destination for online shopping, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with irresistible discounts and a wide selection of products.'' To enhance the savings during the End of Season Sale, Tata CLiQ has partnered with leading banks. Customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Cards on EMI from June 15th to June 20th will receive an instant discount of 10% discount on minimum transaction of Rs 1,500 and maximum discount of Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions and Rs 750 on non-EMI transactions. Customers using Bank of Baroda Debit Cards from June 15th to June 22nd will also receive an instant discount of 10% on minimum transactions of Rs 1,500 and maximum discount of Rs 1,000. Additionally, shoppers can earn a cashback of up to 80% off on a minimum order of Rs.1,499 in the form of a Free Times Prime Annual membership worth Rs.1,199. Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Cardholders will also receive up to 5%* back as NeuCoins. MobiKwik users can get assured cashback of up to Rs. 200 on UPI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs, 1,500.

Tata CLiQ customers can also avail a central coupon on all the categories except gadgets this EOSS. Enjoy flat 10% off upto Rs. 500 on minimum purchase of Rs. Rs. 2,500. Coupon code - CLIQEOSS10 Visit the Tata CLiQ website or mobile app to explore the wide range of fashion, lifestyle, gadgets, and footwear products on offer, and make the most of the incredible discounts available. *T&C Apply.

Shop here: https://www.tatacliq.com/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Tata CLiQ presents End of Season Sale

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)