Left Menu

SmallCap World Fund offloads 1.6 pc stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:20 IST
SmallCap World Fund offloads 1.6 pc stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 crore

SmallCap World Fund on Wednesday sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers for Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded more than 12.84 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,349.94 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 173.43 crore.

Post the latest transaction, SmallCap World Fund's shareholding has been reduced to 6.39 per cent from the 7.99 per cent stake at the end of March.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of Aavas Financiers closed on a flat note at Rs 1,351 per piece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023