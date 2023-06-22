Tummoc raises USD 1 million in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Tummoc, a multi-modal connectivity platform, has raised USD 1 million in a funding round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will cover various aspects such as the recruitment and training of personnel, development of technology and software, expansion of the system, marketing initiatives, and administrative requirements, according to a statement.

''Tummoc... has raised USD 1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures,'' the statement said.

The funds will be utilised for the implementation of National Common Mobility Ticketing across tier 1 and 2 cities.

Tummoc is a transit technology platform that offers multi-modal connectivity solutions to State Transport Authorities (STAs).

It focuses on enabling users to have a seamless journey experience through a single transaction, incorporating features like intracity journey planning, online bus and metro tickets bookings and convenient first-to-last mile connectivity, all in one single app.

So far, Inflection Point Ventures has invested over Rs 550 crore across 170-plus deals.

