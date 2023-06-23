YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 06:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 06:33 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Youtube TV were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube as of 8:00 p.m. ET (00:00 GMT on Friday), and over 3,000 reports for YouTube TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

